Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.23

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $4.47. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 144,200 shares.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOD. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 694,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 19.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 173,492 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 377.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 162,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,291 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,532,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 119,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 100,787 shares in the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.