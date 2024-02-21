Wells Fargo & Company Increases Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $81.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.46.

NYSE:HXL traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $73.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,811. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hexcel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 136,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 840.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hexcel by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

