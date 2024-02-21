West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WFG. TheStreet upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

NYSE WFG traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.48. 45,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 7,654.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 594,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,877,000 after buying an additional 587,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,144,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,984,000 after buying an additional 272,283 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 371,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,961,000 after buying an additional 63,370 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

