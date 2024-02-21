West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $10.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $351.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $303.79 and a 52 week high of $415.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WST has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.00.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after acquiring an additional 359,021 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $44,610,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after purchasing an additional 104,740 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

