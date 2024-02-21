Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Issues Earnings Results

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE WLK opened at $132.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 236,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Westlake by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,908,000 after buying an additional 64,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,396,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Westlake by 420.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,851,000 after acquiring an additional 493,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

