WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in WestRock by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

WestRock Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WRK opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $44.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.01%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

