WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,713 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of WEX by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

WEX Stock Down 0.4 %

WEX opened at $220.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $224.61.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.