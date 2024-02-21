Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Lowered to $59.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 47.83% from the stock’s current price.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.91. 3,693,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,773. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.