Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,450.94

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,450.94 ($43.45) and traded as high as GBX 3,514 ($44.25). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,514 ($44.25), with a volume of 1,947,574 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,154 ($52.30).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Whitbread

Whitbread Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity at Whitbread

The company has a market capitalization of £6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,110.65, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,569.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,451.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

In related news, insider Shelley Roberts bought 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,575 ($45.01) per share, with a total value of £14,907.75 ($18,770.78). 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitbread Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.