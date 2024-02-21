Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.55

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.55 and traded as high as $21.90. Willdan Group shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 43,900 shares traded.

Willdan Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $282.08 million, a PE ratio of 115.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 680.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

