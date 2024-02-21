William Blair Comments on Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $189.14 on Monday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $157.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

