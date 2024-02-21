WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of WSC stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.