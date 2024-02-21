WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. WillScot Mobile Mini updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.2 %

WSC opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 63,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSC

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.