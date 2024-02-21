WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSC opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.