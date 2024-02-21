Wilmington (LON:WIL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $370.00

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.66), with a volume of 364945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.28).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Numis Securities lifted their target price on Wilmington from GBX 390 ($4.91) to GBX 418 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.
Wilmington Stock Up 8.8 %
Wilmington Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Wilmington’s payout ratio is currently 4,545.45%.
Wilmington Company Profile
Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.
