Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Earns Outperform Rating from TD Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $295.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WING. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.25.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WING

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $13.99 on Wednesday, hitting $310.48. The company had a trading volume of 622,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,589. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $325.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.82 and a 200-day moving average of $218.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,660,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 308,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $309,000.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.