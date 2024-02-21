WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 17,084 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Zymeworks worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ZYME opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.14.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
