WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 19,299 Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 80.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 162.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $561.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 79.63%.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

