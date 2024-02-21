WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 21,021 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 118.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,678,000 after buying an additional 1,965,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after buying an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 473,731 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 24.6% in the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,154,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425,092 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after buying an additional 275,783 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $134,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,533.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,083 shares of company stock worth $31,527. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Avid Bioservices from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of CDMO opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

