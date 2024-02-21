WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 7,528 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Xencor were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Xencor by 24.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 20.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Xencor Stock Performance

XNCR opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.70. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $35.48.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

