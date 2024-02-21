WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 4,790 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $38,977,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 24.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,294,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,304,000 after acquiring an additional 253,592 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $18,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,050.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,788. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.17.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

