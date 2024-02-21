WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Guess? were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Guess? by 5.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Guess? by 13.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Guess? by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,979,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

GES stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.96. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GES. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

