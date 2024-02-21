WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,122 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,363,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 31,825 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $170.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

