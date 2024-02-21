WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $382,000 in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,823,000 after acquiring an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 523,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $187.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.76 and a 200-day moving average of $179.28. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $164.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,420.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

