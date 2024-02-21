WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $380,000 Investment in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of TSLX opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.77%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.