WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Olympus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,285,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,707,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 89,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.1 %

GSBD stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

