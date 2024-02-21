WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 48.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $10,440,000.

VCYT stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

