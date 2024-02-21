WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,732 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Tejon Ranch as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 107.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TRC opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $443.72 million, a P/E ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tejon Ranch

About Tejon Ranch

(Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.