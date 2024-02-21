Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Wix.com updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Wix.com Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WIX opened at $125.32 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -737.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after acquiring an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after buying an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,591,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,212,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wix.com by 2,134.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,080,000 after acquiring an additional 316,624 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wix.com

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

