Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Wix.com updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
Wix.com Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of WIX opened at $125.32 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -737.13 and a beta of 1.32.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after acquiring an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after buying an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,591,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,212,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wix.com by 2,134.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,080,000 after acquiring an additional 316,624 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.
