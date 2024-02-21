Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.77

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 458810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WOLF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06.

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

