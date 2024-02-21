Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 23,033 Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Free Report) by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The China Fund by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in The China Fund by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 53,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in The China Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,257,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The China Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,374,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,666,000 after buying an additional 71,428 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund Stock Performance

The China Fund stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The China Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

The China Fund Cuts Dividend

About The China Fund

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

