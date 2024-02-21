Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 3,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 453,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 54,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,685,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,448,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

The Korea Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE KF opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.