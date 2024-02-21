Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,050 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MQT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.6% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 28,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

MQT stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

