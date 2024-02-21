Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 9.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 445,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 38,962 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 53.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 87,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $29.64.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.