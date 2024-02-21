Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $878,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Four Leaf Acquisition stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $11.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51.

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

