Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 194,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $408.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PolyMet Mining in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

