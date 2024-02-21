Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report) by 269.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 44,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBA opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

