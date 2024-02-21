Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.650-0.850 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.65 to $0.85 EPS.
Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 1.1 %
Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $727.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56.
Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -10.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWW. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
