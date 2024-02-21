Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.650-0.850 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.65 to $0.85 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 1.1 %

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $727.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -10.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,550,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,901,000 after purchasing an additional 267,808 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 165,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 66,760 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWW. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

