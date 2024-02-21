Wolverine World Wide’s (WWW) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WWW. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. 578,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,067. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $707.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.