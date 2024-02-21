Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.560-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $718.0 million-$722.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.7 million. Workiva also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.56-0.63 EPS.

WK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Shares of WK traded down $11.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.37. 567,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.34. Workiva has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Workiva by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

