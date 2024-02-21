World Kinect (WKC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect World Kinect to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

World Kinect Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of World Kinect stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. World Kinect has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Institutional Trading of World Kinect

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of World Kinect by 1,982.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in World Kinect by 154.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in World Kinect by 382.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in World Kinect by 18.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of World Kinect in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

Featured Articles

