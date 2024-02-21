Worldcoin (WLD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $739.99 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $847.59 million and $739.99 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $6.41 or 0.00012566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 107.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,171,433 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 131,988,937.23904991 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 6.71457245 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 224 active market(s) with $817,442,320.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

