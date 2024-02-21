Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,619 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Worthington Enterprises worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Worthington Enterprises stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.57. 13,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,583. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $62.62. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $63.87.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

