Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1844 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Yellow Pages’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Yellow Pages Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Yellow Pages stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. Yellow Pages has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

