Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1844 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Yellow Pages’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Yellow Pages Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Yellow Pages stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. Yellow Pages has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.45.
Yellow Pages Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Pages
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.