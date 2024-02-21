Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. Yelp has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yelp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $271,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,819,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $271,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,819,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $948,010. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 96.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Yelp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 221.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

