Zacks Research Comments on BankUnited, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKU

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. BankUnited has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,442,000 after acquiring an additional 332,567 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after purchasing an additional 306,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,813,000 after purchasing an additional 171,171 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.