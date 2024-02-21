Zacks Research Comments on The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HAIN. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

HAIN stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74.

In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,603.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

