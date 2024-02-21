Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BEN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.