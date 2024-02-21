Zacks Research Weighs in on Editas Medicine, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Editas Medicine in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $649.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,582,000 after purchasing an additional 370,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,595,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 177,334 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,424,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,359,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

