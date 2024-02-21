Zacks Research Weighs in on Nektar Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NKTR stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,138,000. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 931.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,973,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230,216 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 597.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 3,765,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

